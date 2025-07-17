Think Like a Lawyer, Part 2: What to do during and after a roadside stop

So, you’ve done everything right — your pre-trips are solid, your rig is humming and you’re cruising along the highway … when your rearview mirror lights up with red and blue.

Great. #FacePalm

What you do next separates the “masters” from the “disasters.” There is one truth that is as old as time: The decisions you make in those few minutes on the shoulder can either protect your career — or put it at risk.

Here’s how to handle a roadside stop like a legal pro.

Stay calm and composed.

No one wakes up in the morning thinking, “Man, I can’t wait to get pulled over today!” but unfortunately, it does happen. The truth is that your attitude during that event can shape the entire interaction.

Officers are trained to read body language, tone and emotional cues. If you’re upset, disrespectful or jumpy, they may respond negatively.

Driver Tip: Take a deep breath. Keep your hands visible, make slow, deliberate movements and speak politely. Stay composed and communicate honor and respect, no matter how frustrated or nervous you might be.

Know what (not) to say.

Lawyers always tell clients: Less is more. Like Kevin from the TV show “The Office” says, “Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?” This is especially true at a traffic stop. You are not required to give any information outside of basic identification and documentation.

Legal Tip: Provide what’s required — license, registration, insurance and logbook. Don’t volunteer extra information.

Never say things like, “I was just going with the flow” or “I know I was a little over the limit.” These statements can (and likely will) be used against you. Leave the talking to your lawyers.

Document everything immediately.

As soon as the stop is over and you’re safely parked, take five minutes to write everything down. Your memory will not be as sharp in the morning, so note it while it’s fresh.

Write down:

The time, date and location of the stop;

What the officer said;

What you said in return; and

The road, weather, and traffic conditions

Driver Tip: If it’s safe, snap photos of your truck and surroundings that could be used in your defense.

Don’t admit guilt — even accidentally.

This is fourth on the list, but probably first in priority. Many drivers try to talk their way out of a ticket or even negotiate/barter with an officer — but end up saying something the officer later writes down as a confession.

Legal Tip: Be courteous, but never admit fault. Even a simple “I didn’t mean to” could be used against you in court. Let the evidence — and your attorney — speak for you.

Contact legal help immediately.

If you get a citation, don’t wait. Contact your legal team the same day. The earlier they hear your side of the story, the better they can defend you.

Driver Tip: Don’t toss the ticket in your glove box and forget it. Snap a photo of it and email/text it to your lawyer’s office. Share the notes with the photo, too.

Stay quiet online.

In the age of social media, it’s so tempting to vent online after a stressful stop. Please, please, please … DON’T! What you post can come back to haunt you. You also should absolutely follow your company protocol. If in doubt, ask your manager.

Legal Tip: Stay quiet about it online. Prosecutors can and do find online posts and use them in court.

Final thoughts: Every stop is a legal moment.

Getting pulled over isn’t the end of the world — but it IS a legal event. Every word you say, every document you hand over, every detail you remember — it all becomes part of the record. And that record can impact your future.

Smart drivers don’t panic and don’t wing it. They have a system, a plan, a process. And more importantly, they have a legal partner.

Drive safe. Drive smart. Think like a lawyer.

DISCLAIMER: The contents of this article are intended to convey general information only and not to provide legal advice or opinions. The contents of this article should not be construed as and should not be relied upon for legal advice in any particular circumstance or fact situation. The information presented on this website may not reflect the most current legal developments. No action should be taken in reliance on the information contained in this article, and we disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this site to the fullest extent permitted by law. An attorney should be contacted for advice on specific legal issues.