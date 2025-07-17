Driver cuts off semi in construction zone, truck loses load of hay bales

POWER COUNTY, Idaho – A construction zone in Idaho was made a bit more complicated thanks to an aggressive motorist who reportedly cut off an 18-wheeler.
According to a media release from the Idaho State Police, on Wednesday around 9:38 a.m., Idaho State Police and Power County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of multiple large bales of hay in the eastbound lanes of travel on Interstate 86 at milepost 44, just east of American Falls.
A 46-year-old male from Pocatello, driving a 2004 Peterbilt semi tractor pulling a trailer load of hay bales, was slowing for the reduced-speed, construction zone ahead when he stated that he was recklessly cut off by another motorist. To avoid a collision, the driver stated he aggressively engaged the semi brakes which caused the load to shift, and several hay bales fell into the lane of travel, according to the release.
Both eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately one and a half hours while the Idaho Transportation Department brought out equipment to clear off the roadway.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.