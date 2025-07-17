Two dead in head-on crash in Wyoming

WORLAND, Wyo. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday morning on US Highway 20.

According to a media release from the Wyoming State Police, in Wednesday at approximately 9:00 am, a 2008 GMC Sierra was southbound on US Highway 20 near mile-marker 161 (near the Wyoming Boys’ School) following a tractor-trailer

combination unit.

Authorities say as the GMC attempted to pass the commercial vehicle, its driver failed to observe a 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander approaching in the northbound lane. Police say the Mitsubishi attempted to avoid the GMC by swerving to the right and entering the eastside shoulder of the roadway, while the passing GMC also swerved to the eastern shoulder.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

After impact, the Mitsubishi rolled onto its driver’s side and came to rest approximately 35 feet from the roadway. The GMC continued south before colliding with the east side right-of-way fence.

The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was transported by ground ambulance to the Washakie County Medical Center, and was life-flighted to Billings, MT, with serious injuries.