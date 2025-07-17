CBP seizes cocaine from tractor-trailer in Texas

LAREDO, Texas –
U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Loredo, Texas made a seizure of cocaine totaling more than $996,000 in street value, according to a media release.
“The unwavering commitment and sharp instincts of our frontline CBP officers contributed to a remarkable seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure speaks volumes about our CBP officers’ dedication to protecting our borders.”
The seizure occurred on Monday, July 14 at World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2015 tractor trailer hauling frozen raspberries for secondary inspection. Following a nonintrusive and physical inspection, CBP officers discovered 32 packages containing 74.6 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer’s batteries.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $996,114.
CBP seized the narcotics and the rig.
