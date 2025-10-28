Lawsuit abuse hits record-high concern for trucking: Explaining the legal side

This past weekend, depending on when you are catching this article, an important report was released live at the American Trucking Associations’ annual convention, and it confirms what many of you are feeling in your daily operations.

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), a non-profit research organization for the trucking industry, released its 2025 “Top Industry Issues” report.

For those unfamiliar, this isn’t just a corporate survey. ATRI polls over 4,200 stakeholders, from carrier executives to professional drivers, to identify the most critical challenges we face as an industry.

For the third year in a row, the economy ranked as the No. 1 concern. With a sluggish freight market and high operating costs, this is no surprise.

However, the big story is the No. 2 issue, Lawsuit Abuse Reform. This issue rose one spot from last year’s list and has now reached its highest ranking in the 21-year history of the ATRI survey. It’s a clear sign that the legal climate has moved from a frustration to a critical threat.

Why This Ranking Matters

While our firm defends drivers against CDL citations and violations, we are not involved in the large-scale civil liability lawsuits that follow major accidents. However, we see the direct fallout. This issue is the primary driver behind the No. 3 concern on ATRI’s list, Insurance Cost and Availability.

The term “lawsuit abuse” is broad, but for the trucking industry, it has a specific and dangerous meaning. It refers to the trend of massive, outsized jury awards (often called “nuclear verdicts”) and, in its most criminal form, organized fraud.

Professional drivers are increasingly seen as targets. This isn’t because drivers are less safe. In fact, data consistently shows the vast majority of multi-vehicle accidents involving a truck are not initiated by the truck driver. You are targeted because of your perceived deep pockets and the mandatory $750,000 minimum liability insurance coverage for interstate carriers.

This environment has fostered a predatory industry. The most alarming component of this “abuse” is the rise of sophisticated, organized crime rings that stage deliberate accidents. According to the FBI, staged accidents are a $20 billion-a-year problem, and commercial vehicles are the preferred target.

These schemes, like the “swoop-and-squat” or “panic stop,” are designed to make a rear-end or lane-change collision with a truck unavoidable, placing the targeted driver in a nightmare scenario.

The Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act as a Federal Response

Because this fraud is organized and often operates across state lines, it has been difficult to prosecute at the state level. In response, a new federal bill was introduced this year.

On April 7, 2025, the Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act (H.R. 2662) was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This bill is not about limiting legitimate claims. Its purpose is to create a specific federal crime for the intentional act of “engineering a crash with a commercial motor vehicle.”

From a legal standpoint, this is a significant move. It would amend Title 49 of the U.S. Code to give federal prosecutors new tools to dismantle these criminal rings. The proposed penalties are severe and reflect the seriousness of the crime:

Anyone who intentionally causes a collision with a CMV (or arranges for someone else to do so) could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

If that staged collision results in serious bodily injury or death to any person, the penalty would be a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Momentum for Federal Action

The Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act is a significant legislative proposal, but it isn’t the only sign of a shift in Washington. This past May, members of Congress also called on the Department of Justice to create a dedicated federal task force to investigate and prosecute these sophisticated, multi-state accident rings.

This shows a growing recognition that staged accidents are not isolated incidents but a form of organized crime. From a legal perspective, combining new criminal laws (like the proposed Act) with dedicated enforcement (like the proposed task force) is a powerful, two-pronged approach.

The new ATRI report, by ranking “Lawsuit Abuse Reform” as the #2 overall industry issue, adds powerful, data-driven urgency to this momentum. It is important to note the survey’s breakdown. The data shows this issue is the #2 priority for motor carriers, who face the direct impact of nuclear verdicts and soaring insurance premiums.

While professional drivers, in contrast, ranked daily concerns like compensation and truck parking as their top issues, drivers are on the frontline of the staged accident threat. A staged collision, regardless of who is at fault, is a direct and immediate threat to a driver’s physical safety and the status of their CDL.

As of this report, the Act (H.R. 2662) is with the House Committee on the Judiciary, representing the first step in a long legislative process.

Drive safely.

