Louisiana man arrested for insurance fraud, staging crashes

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A Monroe man is facing numerous felony charges in connection with insurance fraud.

According to a press release issued by the Louisiana State Police (LSP), in April 2025, the agency’s Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit in Monroe began investigating a complaint of insurance fraud in Ouachita Parish. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Adrian Sampson of Monroe.

LSP says it received reports from the Louisiana Department of Insurance alleging that Sampson committed insurance fraud in February 2025.

“As the investigation progressed, investigators learned that Sampson was involved in multiple crashes from May 2024 through September 2025,” LSP stated in its release.

LSP says it discovered that Sampson had planned, staged, and orchestrated crashes to file fraudulent insurance claims for personal gain.

“Further investigation revealed that Sampson potentially gained approximately $156,000 from the victims of his fraudulent claims,” the release added.

Arrest warrants were secured on Sept. 30 through the 4th Judicial District Court for 16 counts of insurance fraud, 16 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, 16 counts of staging a motor vehicle collision, and one count of racketeering.

LSP said Sampson was arrested on Friday in Bossier City and processed into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail without incident.