Pedestrian killed in Louisana crash

HAMMOND, La. — A pedestrian walking on Interstate 55 was killed after being struck twice.

The incident occurred in the overnight hours on Monday. Louisiana State Police state in a press release that it responded to the two-vehicle crash at 3:00 a.m. which involved a pedestrian on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 40 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

LSP says the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 in the left lane. At the same time, a pedestrian was also traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 55.

For reasons still under investigation, the Hyundai struck the pedestrian in the roadway. After the initial crash and before emergency personnel arrived on the scene, a 2020 Freightliner traveling northbound on Interstate 55 struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the Hyundai and the Freightliner, who were properly restrained, were not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and the pedestrian for analysis.