TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One man is dead after swerving into path of semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One man is dead after swerving into path of semi truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One man is dead after swerving into path of semi truck
One man died in Oregon in a four-vehcile crash involving a semi truck.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – One man is dead after he merged into the path of an 18-wheeler on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State Police (OSP) says at 2:39 p.m., it responded to a four vehicle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 272, in Marion County.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Didier Lair Fuentes, 26, of Keizer, attempted to merge onto the southbound lanes from Highway 214 when it maneuvered hard left across the southbound lanes of travel.

The Chevrolet entered the path of a southbound Western Star commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Manmohan Singh, 36, of Surrey, British Columbia, which resulted in a side impact collision. The collision caused the CMV to jack knife across the interstate towards the median, striking and dragging a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Jeff David Peterson, 63, of Keizer, into the median. A southbound Toyota Matrix, operated by Ashley Danielle Peugh, 34, of Murphy, Idaho, narrowly missed the involved vehicles, however was struck by debris from the wreckage.

Fuentes was sent to a local hospital but did not survive.

Singh and Peterson were reportedly uninjured while Peugh suffered minor injuries.

OSP says the highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE