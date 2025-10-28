Two reported dead in Arkansas crash on Interstate 40

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — Details are still sketchy regarding a crash on Interstate 40 in west Arkansas on Saturday.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, seven vehicles were involved, but only four were identified. Two of those were 18-wheelers, one of which has been reported by local news outlets as a cattle truck.

ASP did report that two were killed, though the names and ages of deceased were not disclosed, and several were injured and taken to the hospital.

ASP reported that one of the vehicles hit another as traffic was coming to a stop which caused a chain reaction on Interstate 40 around mile marker 70. The vehicle that caused the crash wound up overturned and in the median.

Weather conditions were rainy at the time of the crash.