TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Two reported dead in Arkansas crash on Interstate 40

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Two reported dead in Arkansas crash on Interstate 40
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Two reported dead in Arkansas crash on Interstate 40
Details are still sketchy regarding a crash on Interstate 40 in west Arkansas on Saturday.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — Details are still sketchy regarding a crash on Interstate 40 in west Arkansas on Saturday.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, seven vehicles were involved, but only four were identified. Two of those were 18-wheelers, one of which has been reported by local news outlets as a cattle truck.

ASP did report that two were killed, though the names and ages of deceased were not disclosed, and several were injured and taken to the hospital.

ASP reported that one of the vehicles hit another as traffic was coming to a stop which caused a chain reaction on Interstate 40 around mile marker 70. The vehicle that caused the crash wound up overturned and in the median.

Weather conditions were rainy at the time of the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE