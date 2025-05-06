Estes releases 2024 Sustainability Report

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes Express Lines is releasing its 2024 Sustainability Report, “A Year of Progress – Building a Culture of Sustainability and Partnership.”

“Sustainability drives our progress and shapes so many aspects of our operations,” said Webb Estes, president, COO. “In the past year alone, we’ve leveraged new technologies to help us lower our emissions as we continue to expand our network, recognized 2,800 drivers through our Million Mile Driver Program, and steadily improved our fleet’s average miles per gallon. These efforts not only strengthen our business but also create a positive impact for our customers and communities.”

According to a company press release, Estes’ accomplishments are rooted in four key pillars:

Uplifting People.

Serving Our Customers.

Focusing on Our Planet.

Living Our Principles.

Uplifting People

Employee Engagement: Under the Open Heart, Open Road campaign, Estes introduced trailer wraps as in-kind donations for employee directed giving organizations, launching its first wrap in November 2024. A National Forest Foundation trailer wrap debuted on Earth Day 2025.

Under the Open Heart, Open Road campaign, Estes introduced trailer wraps as in-kind donations for employee directed giving organizations, launching its first wrap in November 2024. A National Forest Foundation trailer wrap debuted on Earth Day 2025. Training Program: Team Estes logged over 565,000 hours of employee training in 2024, further enhancing workforce skillsets.

Team Estes logged over 565,000 hours of employee training in 2024, further enhancing workforce skillsets. Safety Awareness: Estes revamped its Million Mile Driver Program to honor 2,800 drivers, coinciding with Safety Awareness Month in July 2024.

Serving Our Customers

Customer Experience Improvements: The 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) for LTL Customer Satisfaction reached 59, showing a notable 10-point improvement from the previous survey.

The 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) for LTL Customer Satisfaction reached 59, showing a notable 10-point improvement from the previous survey. Allocated Emissions Reporting: Working with SMC3, Estes helped develop a shipment-level emissions reporting model for the LTL industry. Estes plans to pilot its allocated emissions reporting program in 2025.

Working with SMC3, Estes helped develop a shipment-level emissions reporting model for the LTL industry. Estes plans to pilot its allocated emissions reporting program in 2025. Enhanced Technology: Expansions to the Pickup Visibility Application provided seamless, real-time updates like stop progress and pickup estimates, improving communication and transparency for all customers.

Focusing on the Planet

Solar Power Expansion: Estes installed its first solar array in 2012 and has since added eight more across its terminal network. With eight additional installations planned for 2025, the company is on track to virtually double its solar capacity.

Estes installed its first solar array in 2012 and has since added eight more across its terminal network. With eight additional installations planned for 2025, the company is on track to virtually double its solar capacity. Operational Efficiency through AI: A 2% increase in linehaul efficiency was achieved in 2024, aided by advanced AI tools like Optym RouteMax that optimize route designs, reducing fuel usage and ensuring timely deliveries.

A 2% increase in linehaul efficiency was achieved in 2024, aided by advanced AI tools like Optym RouteMax that optimize route designs, reducing fuel usage and ensuring timely deliveries. Long-term MPG Gains: Over the past six years, Estes has improved average MPG by 6.5% through investments in fuel-efficient tractors, aerodynamic enhancements, and new fuels.

Living Our Principles

Partnership with Smart Freight Centre: Estes joined forces with this global non-profit in early 2025 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in freight transportation through global collaboration and innovation.

Estes joined forces with this global non-profit in early 2025 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in freight transportation through global collaboration and innovation. IT Advancements: The newly established Field Success Management Team ensured smooth implementation of key technologies like RouteMax across Estes’ nationwide terminal network.

“This year showcases the incredible strides we’ve made in environmental stewardship, customer care, and economic resilience,” said Sara Graf, vice president, sustainability, culture and communications. “From expanding solar energy installations and optimizing fuel efficiency to achieving a 10-point improvement in customer satisfaction, we’re proud of what our team has accomplished over the past 12 months and are excited to work toward the goals we’ve set for the year ahead.”

To access Estes’ 2024 Sustainability Report, click here.