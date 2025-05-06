Motorcycle rider dies in collision with semi truck in Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — One man has died after his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler in on Saturday.
According to a press release, Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, at the intersection with Crescent Lake Highway, in Klamath County.
OSP says the preliminary investigation indicated the northbound Yamaha TW200 motorcycle, operated by Terryl Thomas Ball,47, of Crescent Lake Junction, entered Highway 58 from Crescent Lake Highway and struck the side of a westbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Hattan Seraj Alotaibi,32, of Clackamas.
Ball was pronounced dead at the scene while Alotaibi was reportedly uninjured.
