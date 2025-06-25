ATA Truck Tonnage Index declined 0.1% in May

WASHINGTON — Trucking activity in the United States declined in May as the freight market remained choppy; Specifically, truck freight tonnage decreased 0.1% after gaining 0.5% in April, according to the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“The seesaw freight demand pattern continued in April, making it difficult to discern any clear pattern in the market,” said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “Excluding the services economy — the largest part of economic activity— the goods market is all over the map, thus impacting freight levels. Construction is soft, manufacturing is up and down, and consumers are cautious.”

Slight Decline from April

In May, the ATA advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index equaled 113.8, down from 113.9 in April. The index, which is based on 2015 as 100, was down 1.3% from the same month last year, the first year-over-year decrease in 2025. Year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2024, tonnage was up 0.1%.

April’s SA gain was revised higher from the previously reported 0.3% decrease in our May 20 press release.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 116.2 in May, 2.9% above April’s reading of 112.9.