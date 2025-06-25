CBP officers seize over $1.5 million in hard narcotics in Utility trailer at Colombia Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – Customs and Border Protection in Laredo, Texas made a significant bust over the weekend. ,
The seizure of cocaine totaled over $1,500,000 in street value.
“Thanks to the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers, a significant amount of cocaine was intercepted before it reached our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their commitment to securing the border and disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics continues to play a vital role in protecting the public and upholding the integrity of our nation’s port of entry.”
Authorities say that the seizure occurred on June 22 at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2006 Utility trailer for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 50 packages containing nearly 114.37 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.
The narcotics had a street value of $1,527,139.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
