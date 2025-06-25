TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CBP officers seize over $1.5 million in hard narcotics in Utility trailer at Colombia Solidarity Bridge

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   CBP officers seize over $1.5 million in hard narcotics in Utility trailer at Colombia Solidarity Bridge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP officers seize over $1.5 million in hard narcotics in Utility trailer at Colombia Solidarity Bridge
CBP officers discovered 50 packages containing 114.37 pounds of cocaine. (COURTESY CBP)

LAREDO, Texas – Customs and Border Protection in Laredo, Texas made a significant bust over the weekend. ,

The seizure of cocaine totaled over $1,500,000 in street value.

“Thanks to the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers, a significant amount of cocaine was intercepted before it reached our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their commitment to securing the border and disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics continues to play a vital role in protecting the public and upholding the integrity of our nation’s port of entry.”

Authorities say that the seizure occurred on June 22 at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2006 Utility trailer for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 50 packages containing nearly 114.37 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,527,139.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE