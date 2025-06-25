CarriersEdge: Motor carriers concerned about English language proficiency assessment

NEWMARKET, Ontario — CarriersEdge has released a new online English Language Proficiency Assessment.

“Many of our customers have contacted us to say they are very worried about the new enforcement rules and the ambiguity regarding how they will be applied,” said Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO. “The easy-to-administer assessment is a diagnostic tool carriers can use to understand what sort of risk they are facing with their drivers.”

English Language Proficiency Assessment

The assessment was created to help carriers prepare for enforcement of the English Language Proficiency requirements under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2) in the United States. Recent changes allowing for drivers to be placed out of service if they fail a roadside English proficiency interview have many carriers worried, according to CarriersEdge.

The test, available to all CarriersEdge customers, utilizes a series of visual cues and audio questions to assess a driver’s ability to understand and respond to the types of questions they may encounter during a roadside inspection. It includes identifying the meaning of various road signs and responding to questions they may be asked. The results can provide carriers with insights into how their drivers may perform in a real-world scenario.

Preparation is Key

Understanding the level of risk based on a driver’s English proficiency is the first step in preparing for the new enforcement rules. Jazrawy and CarriersEdge President and co-founder Mark Murrell discussed what is known about the rule and how carriers can plan in uncertain times during a live webinar, “Inside The US Language Proficiency Requirements.”

(Courtesy Carriers Edge)

Passing the assessment is not a guarantee that a driver’s English proficiency is sufficient to pass an actual roadside inspection and avoid being marked out of service. Carriers should evaluate their risk and plan accordingly. There is still much that remains unknown about how the rule will be enforced.

For more details, please refer to the guidance provided by the FMCSA.

CarriersEdge customers can access the test by logging into the system and searching for the English Proficiency Test. Non-customers can sign up for a free trial at www.carriersedge.com.