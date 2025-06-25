TheTrucker.com
Trucker dead after crash involving semi trucks, MDOT vehicles

By Bruce Guthrie -
Driver is dead after a crash involving semi truck and MDOT vehicles. (Courtesy of WTOL)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi truck was involved in a crash with a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Troopers from the Monroe Post responded around 9:45 a.m. at Interstate 75 near Interstate 275 in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities say MDOT workers were working on patching the left lane of I-75. The road crew had two MDOT attenuator vehicles behind the crew.

Attenuator trucks are vehicles that are outfitted with a system that gives impact protection to the vehicle should they be struck from behind.

Authorities say a semi-truck with trailer ran into the back of one of the attenuator vehicles, jackknifed, and struck a second attenuator vehicle.

The crash caused the semi-truck contents to spill on the road. The items appear to be aluminum cans.

The semi-truck driver, a male, was pronounced deceased on scene. He has yet to be identified.

Authorities say several MDOT workers sustained minor injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

