Trucker dead after crash involving semi trucks, MDOT vehicles

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi truck was involved in a crash with a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Troopers from the Monroe Post responded around 9:45 a.m. at Interstate 75 near Interstate 275 in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities say MDOT workers were working on patching the left lane of I-75. The road crew had two MDOT attenuator vehicles behind the crew.

Attenuator trucks are vehicles that are outfitted with a system that gives impact protection to the vehicle should they be struck from behind.

Authorities say a semi-truck with trailer ran into the back of one of the attenuator vehicles, jackknifed, and struck a second attenuator vehicle.

The crash caused the semi-truck contents to spill on the road. The items appear to be aluminum cans.

The semi-truck driver, a male, was pronounced deceased on scene. He has yet to be identified.

Authorities say several MDOT workers sustained minor injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.