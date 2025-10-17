Fleet Advantage promotes Don Davis to expanded leadership role

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing an expanded leadership role for Don Davis.

Davis, CTP, will move into the position of executive vice president of national accounts.

“Don has been an extraordinary contributor to Fleet Advantage, consistently delivering results that drive measurable company and client success,” said Brian Holland, president, CEO, FA. “We could not think of anyone more qualified to be in this role than Don. His strategic vision, client-first approach, and leadership are helping shape the future of fleet management.”

Don Davis

With more than 30 years in the transportation industry, Davis has redefined sales excellence by delivering unmatched results for major private fleets, including some of the nation’s largest retailers. Since joining Fleet Advantage in 2019, he has consistently outperformed expectations, being named Top Salesman every year and achieving record-breaking milestones, according to a company press release.

“This promotion recognizes Davis’s substantial contributions to Fleet Advantage’s growth, client portfolio expansion and industry leadership,” FA said.

Davis’s outstanding performance and leadership previously earned him a promotion to senior vice president of national accounts. In that role, he managed top-tier client relationships, helping America’s largest private fleets reduce costs, improve safety, and modernize operations. For one major client, his lifecycle strategies generated savings equal to 25% of monthly lease obligations, according to the release.

A Trusted Voice

“Davis is a trusted voice at the table, translating complex cost and lifecycle data into clear, actionable strategies that support long-term growth,” FA said. “His ability to balance day-to-day operational needs with big-picture objectives makes him a powerful advocate for organizations with transportation fleets. During periods of industry disruption, he leveraged long-standing OEM relationships to secure critical build slots and restructure lease terms, ensuring clients maintained operational continuity while protecting capital.”

According to the release, Davis will provide strategic guidance for FA on go-to-market initiatives while expanding Fleet Advantage’s client relationships and portfolio. His consultative approach will ensure that clients can navigate market volatility with confidence and achieve sustainable long-term growth.

FA recently announced the launch of its Asset Performance Team, a complementary, value-added component of its asset management solutions designed to help private fleets and foodservice distributors gain a significant competitive advantage.