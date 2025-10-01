Fleet Advantage launches Asset Performance Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fleet Advantage (FA) is launching its Asset Performance Team, a complementary, value-added component of its asset management solutions designed to help private fleets and foodservice distributors gain a significant competitive advantage.

The announcement was made at the I nternational Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Solutions Conference.

“Today’s foodservice distribution organizations and private fleets are facing unprecedented challenges, from volatile maintenance costs to supply chain complexities,” said Brian Holland, president, CEO, FA. “Our clients need a partner they can trust to navigate these issues. We’ve always had a strong team of seasoned professionals working behind the scenes, and we’ve now formalized this resource as the Asset Performance Team to better serve our clients and the broader market. This isn’t a new service; it’s a strategic expansion of our most valuable asset—our people—to ensure our clients’ success. Our team’s deep knowledge and commitment to hands-on support, combined with our powerful data analytics and new tools like our OffLease Reimagined software are designed to give our clients the ultimate competitive edge. As our clients have come to expect, from spec to success, we drive the difference, which is the team’s tagline!”

Expanding Existing Resources To Meet New Client Needs

“This unique offering will optimize a company’s operations and costs while supporting overarching business goals,” FA said in a press release.

Fleet Advantage’s Asset Performance Team is a strategic expansion of resources designed to help clients with today’s market needs and challenges. The team provides an additional layer of expertise to organizations with private fleets in any vertical, to assist existing internal fleet management capabilities. Composed of experienced transportation professionals with decades of industry experience, the team offers hands-on support and expert navigation for a wide range of operational challenges. This modernized end-to-end approach helps better manage the entire vehicle lifecycle, from initial procurement and daily operational support to the final off-lease process, according to the release.

“The team’s expanded scope now includes the integration of the company’s proprietary OffLease Reimagined software, that provides complete transparency throughout the off-lease and remarketing process,” FA said. “With this product, the team helps transform fleet management from a significant operational and financial challenge into a strategic asset.”

The Asset Performance Team’s integrated approach ensures that every vehicle is not only perfectly matched to its purpose but is also managed proactively to enhance safety and efficiency, ultimately protecting the firm’s bottom line and allowing leadership to focus on its core business strategy rather than the intricate details of fleet management. This team ensures that the asset management program runs efficiently and effectively from start to finish, according to the release.

Key Program Features

Order Management – From Specification To Delivery: The team streamlines the entire fleet acquisition process, ensuring clients get the right vehicles at the best price. It manages everything from initial specifications and negotiations to the final delivery and upfitting, allowing fleets to focus on running their business.

Asset Performance Management: Optimizing Operations and Maximizing Value: The team then helps organizations get the most value from their fleet by using Fleet Advantage's data to optimize performance and reduce costs. They provide proactive insights on maintenance and safety, enabling data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and mitigate risk throughout the asset's lifecycle.

End of Life Vehicle Management: Finally, the team provides a seamless and transparent process for managing the end-of-life of each fleet's vehicles, from initial inspection to final surrender. It ensures that organizations maximize their return on investment and can easily track every step, freeing them from what is typically a complicated, time-consuming task.

Additional Features

According to the release, the Asset Performance Team offers specific benefits to key areas within any organization, including operations, finance and the C-suite.

For Operations Leaders: The Asset Performance Team is a critical solution for operations leaders who are constantly under pressure to maintain asset uptime and streamline daily processes. The team provides hands-on support as needed from experienced professionals who act as an extension of internal transportation teams. By utilizing advanced analytics and providing on-site visits when appropriate, the team ensures each truck is running efficiently and reliably.

For Finance Department Leaders: The team provides cost consistency and budget predictability by converting fleet asset management from an unpredictable capital expense into a manageable, high-performing asset. It focuses on reducing acquisition costs through negotiation, controlling volatile expenses like maintenance and fuel, and maximizing residual value at the end of a vehicle's life. This data-driven approach gives finance teams the insights needed to make strategic decisions and ultimately protect the bottom line.

For CEOs and the C-Suite: The team transforms private fleet management from a significant operational and financial challenge into a strategic asset. It directly addresses core concerns like maximizing shareholder value and improving profitability. This comprehensive, expert-driven team turns a capital-intensive area into a predictable, high-performing one, ensuring the fleet supports and enhances a company's financial and operational goals.