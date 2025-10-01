Truck driver tells police, ‘I may have dozed off’, charged with 3 counts of manslaughter after Missouri fatality

FESTUS, Mo. — A truck driver from Louisiana is charged with three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter related to a crash near Festus, Mo. on Sunday that killed three people.

According to court filings in Jefferson County, Mo., Richard Allen Holden, 45, of Greensburg, La. was identified as the driver of a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia big rig “which caused an eight-vehicle motor vehicle crash that resulted in three fatalities and several serious injuries.”

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Interstate 55 northbound north of the 183.6-mile marker.

During the initial investigation, police say Holden told investigators that “I think I might have dozed off,” according to court documents.

All vehicles involved were traveling north on I-55 at a slow rate of speed in a construction zone. in the right lane of northbound Interstate 55, respectively, where the left lane was closing and there was a forcible merge lane closing the left lane.

Holden was traveling north in the right lane approaching the slow-moving line of traffic at approximately 70 miles per hour, according to the report.

“Roadway evidence revealed minimal or even no attempt by Holden to slow the 2022 Freightliner before the front of it crashed through the line of vehicles,” the court complaint stated. “Dash camera video of the 2022 Freightliner revealed the front of the freightliner struck the rear of the 2025 Toyota, then it struck the rear of the 2020 Nissan, then it struck the rear of the 2013 Kia, then it struck the rear of the 2017 Ram, then it struck the rear of the 2015 GMC. The 2015 GMC was pushed forward, and the front of the 2015 GMC struck the rear of the 2015 Toyota. The 2015 GMC rotated counterclockwise, and the rear right corner of the 2015 GMC struck the rear of the 2018 Ford.”

Holden continued forward, and the front left of the 2022 Freightliner struck the right of the 2018 Ford. Authorities say the dash camera footage showed no indication of Holden to slow his vehicle or avoid the vehicles before or during the crash.

Local news outlets reported the identities of the deceased as Vanessa Brown Knowles and Donnie Briggs, both 63 of Memphis, Tenn. and a local woman, Darla Parris, 53, of Peevely, Mo.

When asked what he last remembered, Holden told investigators, “I was looking out the window and thought I was slowing down for the construction zone. Next thing I know I hear crashing.”