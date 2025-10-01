Wire snag causes ‘freak accident’ on Interstate 30 near Arkansas state line

TEXARKANA, Texas — There was what the Texarkana, Texas Police Department “a freak accident” on Interstate 30 on Tuesday afternoon. In a Facebook post police described it that it sounded “like it came straight out of a movie script.”

Police say a dump truck rolled through a construction zone with its bed raised and snagged a utility wire stretched across the Interstate.

Police say the snag pulled down the wire, and when a truck on the Interstate hit it, the impact snapped a utility pole and slung it into traffic “like a giant slingshot.”

According to police, two trucks didn’t have time to stop and ran right into the pole and wire flying at them. The wire even sliced into the side of one trailer as it was pulled across the lanes.

Miraculously, no one was hurt.