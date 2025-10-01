TheTrucker.com
Wire snag causes ‘freak accident’ on Interstate 30 near Arkansas state line

By Bruce Guthrie -
A freak accident occurred on Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas — There was what the Texarkana, Texas Police Department “a freak accident” on Interstate 30 on Tuesday afternoon. In a Facebook post police described it that it sounded “like it came straight out of a movie script.”

Police say a dump truck rolled through a construction zone with its bed raised and snagged a utility wire stretched across the Interstate.

Police say the snag pulled down the wire, and when a truck on the Interstate hit it, the impact snapped a utility pole and slung it into traffic “like a giant slingshot.”

According to police, two trucks didn’t have time to stop and ran right into the pole and wire flying at them. The wire even sliced into the side of one trailer as it was pulled across the lanes.

Miraculously, no one was hurt.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

