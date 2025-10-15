CSP: Colorado highways among most dangerous for wildlife encounters

Wildlife-vehicle collisions can happen year-round, but there is an increase during the winter migration season, especially between dusk and dawn hours, when animals move to lower elevations for the coming winter.

That is according to a release issued by the Colorado State Patrol.

“Many species of Colorado wildlife are highly vulnerable to being struck at this time of year because it is also their peak mating season,” the release stated. “They are more mobile, easily distracted, and more likely to be crossing roadways.”

“Last year troopers responded to 3,777 crashes involving wildlife, with October, November and December as the most active months,” explained Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Whether it is elk in the high country or pronghorn on the plains, there is no area of our state that doesn’t have wildlife. So, it is up to all of us to remove distractions and watch out for these beautiful animals.”

Some of the most high-risk areas, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, include:

Interstate 70 (Floyd Hill, Mt. Vernon Canyon and Eagle)

US 285 (Morrison)

Highway 160 (Durango to Pagosa Springs and Durango to Mancos)

Highway 550 (north of Durango and from Montrose to Ouray)

Interstate 25 (Castle Rock to Larkspur)

Highway 82 (Glenwood Springs to Aspen)

Highway 36 (Boulder to Lyons)

Highway 93 (Golden to Boulder)

“Wildlife collisions cause heavy damage, and frequently, the animal does not survive. The most effective way to reduce the likelihood of a crash and the intensity of the damage is for drivers to drive the posted speed limit,” the release stated. “And, if visibility is decreased for any reason, they should consider reducing speed further.”

Tips for Avoiding a Wildlife Crash

Don’t exceed the speed limit.

Scan roads (or shoulders) for movement, eye shine.

Use bright lights at night when safe and flash your lights at oncoming cars to warn of wildlife on the road.

If you have time and space behind you, stop for wildlife on the road/use hazard lights.

Be Aware of Groups: Remember that if you see one animal, there may be others nearby.

If you encounter an animal and do not have time to safely brake in a straight line, the right choice is to drive through, keeping in your lane. If you are traveling in an outside lane with the white stripe to your right or a single lane, angle slightly to hit the butt of the animal. Never swerve or jerk your vehicle’s wheel.

If involved in a crash with an animal, Colorado State Patrol wants drivers to call 911 just as you would in any other emergency. In addition, if you witness wildlife in distress from possibly being struck on or near the side of the road, call *CSP for the proper resource to be notified and sent to the scene.