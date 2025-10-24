Trucker arrested after trailer search nets 85 pounds of meth

A truck driver was arrested after a search of his big rig turned up a large cache of meth.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on its Facebook page that last week, one of its troopers encountered a semi truck parked at a gas station along Interstate 40 in the OKC metro area.

“The driver explained that he was on the wrong road and was experiencing mechanical issues,” OHP stated. “He told our trooper he could search the semi.”

The OHP trooper deployed his K9 around the exterior and received a positive alert which prompted a probable cause search which OHP says yielded 85 pounds of methamphetamine, which was discovered inside the trailer.

The driver was arrested, and the drugs were confiscated.