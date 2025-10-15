TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices drop after slight increase last week

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices drop after slight increase last week
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices drop after slight increase last week
Diesel prices have dropped sharply this week after a slight uptick last week.

Diesel prices have dropped sharply this week after a slight uptick last week.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the price for a gallon of diesel dropped by nearly five cents from $3.711 to $3.665.

The national price is up by just over three cents from last year.

The New England Region and the Central Atlantic both fell by an exact $0.009.

The Central Atlantic $3.886 to $3.877 and the New England Region rose from $3.958 to $3.949.

The Midwest Region and Gulf Coast Region fell the most. Both regions dropped by just over six cents per gallon.

The Midwest fell from $3.670 to $3.606 and The Gulf Coast dropped from $3.364 to $3.299.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE