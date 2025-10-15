Diesel prices drop after slight increase last week

Diesel prices have dropped sharply this week after a slight uptick last week.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, the price for a gallon of diesel dropped by nearly five cents from $3.711 to $3.665.
The national price is up by just over three cents from last year.
The New England Region and the Central Atlantic both fell by an exact $0.009.
The Central Atlantic $3.886 to $3.877 and the New England Region rose from $3.958 to $3.949.
The Midwest Region and Gulf Coast Region fell the most. Both regions dropped by just over six cents per gallon.
The Midwest fell from $3.670 to $3.606 and The Gulf Coast dropped from $3.364 to $3.299.
