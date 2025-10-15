Truck Parking Club surpasses 3,000 locations nationwide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club (TPC) has surpassed 3,000 Property Member locations across 49 states, growing from 2,000 to 3,000 locations in just four months.

TPC is now offering over 51,000 instantly reservable parking spaces to meet surging demand from fleets and drivers seeking flexible, on-demand parking solutions.

“We’re solving the parking shortage and proving that parking itself is a strategic operational tool,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder, CEO, TPC. “Whether it’s a driver who needs safe overnight parking, a fleet executing drop trailer programs, or a company reducing liability by eliminating ramp parking, we’re the flexible parking partner that adapts to every need.”

According to a TPC press release, the rapid expansion addresses the industry’s critical 1.7 million space shortage, a deficit costing the trucking industry over $100 billion annually, while meeting a broader operational need. Fleets of all sizes now leverage Truck Parking Club for long-term storage, drop trailer projects, strategic positioning, and asset optimization without long-term contracts or managing multiple property owner relationships.

Strategic Value for Fleets and Drivers

“For fleet managers, Truck Parking Club increases asset utilization through instant access to parking near pick-up and delivery points, optimizes HOS by giving drivers strategic positioning options, reduces liability by providing alternatives to highway ramps, enables drop trailer flexibility without long-term leases and delivers administrative efficiency through centralized billing,” TPC said.

For owner-operators and drivers, the platform solves the daily challenge of finding safe parking while offering tools to maximize earning potential: securing parking when home, optimal positioning for loads, storing equipment between hauls, and eliminating wasted search time.

Technology-Powered Ecosystem

The marketplace’s growth is enabled by a nationwide ecosystem of property owners who monetize vacant space through Truck Parking Club’s platform. The proprietary system handles reservations, payments, customer service, and operations, allowing property owners to activate spaces within days with no upfront costs. While new construction costs $100,000-$200,000 per space and takes years, Truck Parking Club’s technology activates existing spaces immediately.

The platform offers hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly reservations through its website and mobile apps, backed by 24/7 customer service staffed by former truck drivers.