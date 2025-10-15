SBTC to offer ELP assessments for members

The Small Business in Transportation Coalition (SBTC) is partnering with Language Testing International (LTI) to offer English language assessments.

“In furtherance of our commitment to ‘Make the Roads Safe Again,’ SBTC is excited to announce that we have today partnered with our newest SBTC Industry Supplier Member, Language Testing International Inc., which now offers SBTC Corporate Members discounted English language assessment services to meet carriers’ regulatory duty to ensure drivers are proficient in English,” the SBTC said.

English Language Proficiency (ELP) Regulations for CDL Holders

Under Federal Regulation (49 CFR 391.11), “a motor carrier shall not require or permit a person to drive a commercial motor vehicle unless that person is qualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle” in that the person is over 21 and “(c)an read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records…”

In May, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed an order to strengthen ELP enforcement for commercial drivers.

In August, Duffy reiterated that states that do not comply or enforce the ELP regulations would be sanctioned and federal funding could potentially be cut off.

Language Testing International

According to an SBTC media release, LTI was founded in 1992 and is the exclusive licensee and sole source supplier of ACTFL language proficiency assessments.

ACTFL, formerly known as the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, was founded in 1967 and is a leader in the development of language proficiency-based teaching and testing resources, according to the SBTC. ACTFL’s assessments are developed through research, task analyses, validation studies and reliability evidence.

According to SBTC, ACTFL has recognition across industries, government agencies and academia. With over 30 years of experience, LTI delivers over 1,000,000 yearly certified ACTFL language assessments in over 120 languages in over 80 countries.

Key Features

SBTC Corporate Members will now have access to:

Member Discounts on LTI’s language testing products.

Oral Proficiency Interview by computer (OPIc).

Reading Proficiency Test (RPT).

Easy-To-Use Client Site Portal for Test Administration.

Test Administrator and Test Taker Resources.

Test Results and Data 24/7/365

SBTC Corporate Members may complete an ELP assessment inquiry form by setting up a language testing account. For more information and to complete the form, click here.