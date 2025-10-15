ACT: Preliminary used truck sales down in September

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales dropped in September after an increase in August.

Sales were down -1.1% month-over-month, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market did outperform historical seasonality, which called for a 3.0% m/m decrease,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “September brought the usual end of quarter volume explosion for auctions, which jumped 51% m/m. Wholesale transactions were also stronger adding 38% m/m in September. Total reported September preliminary sales were up 19%.”

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks faltered for a second month in September, slipping 1.9% m/m to $55,745,” Tam said. “September’s decline was directionally consistent seasonally, but deeper than the expected 0.5% dip.”