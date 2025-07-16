Truck Parking Club integrating with Platform Science to streamline fleet parking management

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club (TPC) is announcing its addition to the Platform Science Virtual Vehicle Marketplace.

The integration enables fleets to equip their drivers with the benefit of access to Truck Parking Club’s growing network of over 2,300 parking locations across the lower 48 states—directly from their Platform Science devices.

“By giving drivers instant, in-cab access to secure parking, fleets can eliminate uncertainty, boost safety and efficiency, and ensure drivers have a reliable place to park when they need it most,” TPC said.

Parking Simplified

“With the Platform Science integration, fleets can finally give their drivers the parking access they deserve, right from the cab, while keeping control and visibility on their end,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder, CEO, TPC. “This kind of seamless access is exactly how we’ll achieve our mission of reducing the time drivers spend looking for parking from 56 minutes a day on average to under 10.”

When combined with the recent launch of Truck Parking Club’s new Organizations feature, fleets can not only provide their drivers with access to Truck Parking Club’s locations, but also maintain control, real-time visibility, and simplified billing. The integration makes it easy for fleets to manage parking benefits and expenses while supporting their drivers on the road—all directly through Platform Science devices.

“This powerful combination helps fleets reduce parking search time, cut fuel waste, and improve safety by guaranteeing drivers access to parking when and where they need it,” TPC said. “Drivers can maximize their hours of service and stay focused on the road, while fleets benefit from greater operational efficiency, cost control, and driver satisfaction. All of this is backed by Truck Parking Club’s 24/7 support from former truckers who understand the unique challenges drivers face every day.”