Arkansas and Tennessee authorities partner for weekend highway operation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Last weekend, Arkansas State Police (ASP) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) worked on a joint operation for targeted enforcement along the Interstate 40 corridor.

ASP said in a media release that the operation was “aimed to combat violent crime, impaired driving, drug trafficking, illegal firearms, and other criminal activities.”

“This operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of both ASP and the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “By working together, we not only removed dangerous individuals from our roadways but also strengthened the relationships between our agencies. I am extremely proud of our personnel and look forward to continued collaboration in the future.”

During a two-night operation, Troopers from both states came into contact with over 500 motorists. They concentrated on ensuring the safety of motorists and removing dangerous offenders from the road. Troopers recovered a stolen trailer and seized illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, ecstasy, and illegal marijuana, as well as unlawfully possessed firearms. Additionally, Troopers executed multiple outstanding warrants relating to aggravated robbery, firearm offenses, aggravated assault, theft, and vandalism.

Results for the saturation:

ASP

– Speeding arrests: 31

– DWI arrests: 11

– Hazardous and non-hazardous arrests: 162

– Total criminal arrests: 34

– Total citations issued : 238

– Warnings Issued: 222

– Total contacts made: 472

THP

– DUI Arrests: 6

– Resisting arrest: 1

– Handgun possession under the Influence: 1

– Stolen vehicle: 1

– Possession of burglary tools: 2

– Drug possession: 2

– Evading arrest on foot: 3

– Felony evading: 2

– Traffic citations: 25

– Reckless endangerment: 1

– Suspended/revoked licenses: 3

– Open container violations: 1

– Total contacts made: 61