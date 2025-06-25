Truck Parking Club launches Club Cash Wallet and Organization tools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club is announcing a Club Cash Wallet for all Trucker Members and an Organization feature for fleets.

“We’re putting money back in Trucker Members’ pockets,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club. “A Trucker Member depositing $500 via ACH gets $515 in buying power, then earns rewards on every booking.”

Club Cash Wallet

The Club Cash Wallet system enables Trucker Members to pre-load “Club Cash” using their card or earn a 3% bonus on ACH deposits. Additionally, they earn 1% back on all parking purchases. Trucker Members can choose when to redeem Club Cash at checkout for hourly, daily, or weekly reservations.

New Features Aimed to Aid Fleets

“The Organization feature provides a simple way for fleets to offer drivers a parking benefit, enabling access to Truck Parking Club’s network of 2,200+ Property Member locations so drivers can reserve parking ahead of time, operate more efficiently, and avoid unsafe or inadequate parking situations,” TCP said in a media release.

Features for fleet include:

Onboard your drivers as sub-accounts.

Provide shared payment methods or deposit Club Cash into your driver’s Club Cash Wallet.

Monitor and manage parking activity across all drivers

Both features are available immediately. Every Trucker Member now has a Club Cash Wallet associated with their account and is earning 1% Club Cash rewards on all parking purchases.

“We already have tens of thousands of Trucker Members with active Club Cash Wallet balances,” TCP said.

Fleets interested in the Organization feature can contact the Truck Parking Club team at [email protected].