NFI Welcomes Veterans; Accommodates Military Schedule

NFI is proud to be a veteran-friendly company with ample opportunities and flexibility when it comes to working with the scheduling needs of military personnel. NFI is often asked if veteran status affects eligibility and the answer is, Absolutely not. The many drivers and staff who are veterans help NFI understand the unique needs of military personnel and they are ready to accommodate.

Whether you’re just beginning the transition to civilian life or you’re ready to apply for specific positions, NFI has opportunities for you.

