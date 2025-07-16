New ATRI research highlights truck driver demographics issues and opportunities

WASHINGTON – The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is releasing new research detailing a notable demographic shift in the U.S. truck driver workforce.

“As the trucking industry grapples with an aging workforce and continued demand for drivers, this research underscores the need to embrace evolving demographics,” said Amanda Schuier, Jetco Delivery strategic maintenance director. “By broadening recruitment efforts, fleets can tap into new talent pools to not only strengthen driver recruitment and retention, but also address critical workforce challenges by creating sustainable pathways into trucking careers.”

Reshaping the Trucking Industry

The research examines how broader societal and labor force trends are reshaping the industry and presents strategies for motor carriers to engage younger, more diverse, and historically underrepresented populations.

The research is organized into two key phases:

Chronological changes in truck driver demographics.

Pathways into trucking careers for former foster youth and justice-involved individuals.

Trucking Challenges

“The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry’s most pressing workforce challenges, including an aging driver population, low female representation — women currently comprise just 4.1 percent of truck drivers — and shifting employment models,” ATRI said. “With the average truck driver now 47 years old and retirements accelerating, the research emphasizes the need to modernize recruitment messaging to better resonate with younger generations. Overall, the research provides a roadmap to help carriers enhance recruitment, improve retention, and build a more resilient driver workforce.”

Trucking Opportunities for the Underrepresented

The report also highlights opportunities to expand access to trucking careers for individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds, particularly former foster care youth and justice-involved individuals.

“These groups may face unique challenges, but with the right support, trucking can offer a stable and rewarding career path,” ATRI said. “The research encourages carriers to adopt targeted outreach, training pipelines, and reentry support, while implementing hiring practices that assess each candidate’s circumstances and readiness on a case-by-case basis.”

A full copy of the report is available here.