One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving commercial truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Florida. (Courtesy of WPTV)

WEST PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Coca-Cola truck on northbound Military Trail on July 15, 2025.

According to a report from WPTV in West Palm Beach, the crash occurred when a vehicle failed to stop for traffic at a red light near the intersection of South Military Train and Westgate Avenue

According to investigators, seven vehicles were traveling northbound in various lanes on South Military Trail. All of these vehicles were stopped at the red light.

When the vehicle failed to slow down, it caused a domino effect of collisions with six other vehicles.

The crash resulted in the death of Louis A. Vanegas-Valez just five days before his 72nd birthday.

Two drivers in the other vehicles were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
