CBP intercepts drug smuggling attempt in California

CALEXICO, Calif. – Border protection officers in California were able to intercept and a made a large cocaine bust recently.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in the Calexico East Port of Entry Commercial Facility intercepted a narcotics smuggling attempt on Sept. 17. That is when they discovered nearly 186 pounds of cocaine concealed within a car hauler trailer.

CBP says in a media release that the incident occurred during a routine inspection when the male driver of a car haulerT entered the facility. THe release states that the driver informed a CBP officer that he was en route to Pomona, Calif., to collect vehicles for transport to Mexicali, Mexico.

Based on initial observations, the officer referred the vehicle and driver for a more thorough inspection.

After what the CBP called a nonintrusive inspection using X-ray technology.

“A CBP officer identified anomalies within the car hauler and alerted secondary officers,” the release stated. “Leveraging advanced imaging technology, a positive K9 alert, and physical inspection techniques, officers uncovered 70 packages containing a white powdery substance concealed inside the trailer. A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine.”

Law enforcement agents who placed the driver into custody.

“This seizure highlights the dedication and vigilance of CBP officers in protecting our nation’s borders and preventing dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” said Calexico Port of Entry Director Roque Caza. “Our officers work tirelessly to disrupt criminal organizations and safeguard the public.”

The cocaine, along with the tractor and car hauler, were seized by CBP as evidence. The driver’s visa was canceled, and he now faces federal drug smuggling charges.