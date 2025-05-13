TheTrucker.com
Fleet Advantage congratulates Toza Crnilovic on CTP achievement

CTP accreditation: A major milestone for Toza Crnilovic and Fleet Advantage. (Photo courtesy Crnilovic via LinkedIn)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is celebrating Toza Crnilovic, vice president of strategic fleet solutions, for receiving his National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) certification.

“Toza’s achievement of the CTP accreditation is a reflection of his commitment to delivering best-in-class strategic solutions and value to our clients,” said Hadley Benton, executive vice president of business development at FA. “We are extremely proud of Toza’s accomplishment and of his leadership in helping the nation’s leading private fleets operate more efficiently and sustainably.”

The accreditation was presented to Crnilovic at the NPTC’s Annual Conference this week in Orlando, Fla.

National Private Truck Council Certified Transportation Professional Certification

According to a FA press release, NPTC CTP-accredited professionals excel at establishing and managing financial goals, capital investment programs, budgets, and operating plans for transportation companies. The CTP accreditation also provides the highest level of industry expertise in areas such as Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), truck specification, operations, maintenance, safety, and human resources.

“Fleet Advantage continues to support and encourage its staff to pursue this important accreditation as part of its commitment to client success and operational excellence,” FA said.

Accomplished Leader

Crnilovic brings over 15 years of experience in business development, equipment finance and fleet management. His expertise spans asset life cycles, leasing structures, data analytics, and EV transition strategies for some of the nation’s top private fleets operating Class 8 tractors and trailer equipment. Before joining Fleet Advantage in 2024, he held senior roles at Blue Arc, where he was Head of Sales responsible for the commercial launch and dealer network strategy of a Class 4 EV, and at Element Fleet Management, where he spent over a decade in business development and sales leadership roles.

Crnilovic holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in engineering from Norwich University—where he captained two NCAA Championship-winning hockey teams—and an MBA from the University of Maryland. His competitive spirit, strategic insight, and deep industry relationships position him as a trusted resource for today’s complex fleet operations.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

