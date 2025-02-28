Fleet Advantage releases latest truck life cycle data index

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is releasing its latest Truck Life Cycle Data Index (TLDI), which compares all-in operating costs of Class-8 vehicles.

“This strategic and data-driven approach allows for better forecasting of future needs, more accurate budgeting, and the ability to take advantage of emerging technologies that can improve efficiency and reduce costs over time,” said Brian Antonellis, CTP, Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations for Fleet Advantage. Ultimately, a well-crafted procurement plan based on robust analytics can lead to significant cost savings, improved operational efficiency, and a more sustainable and competitive asset management strategy with the necessary flexibility and business agility.”

Significant Cost Savings

According FA, the TLDI shows significant cost savings when replacing older-model vehicles with 2026 MY trucks.

The TLDI shows that organizations can realize a first year per-truck savings of $13,097 when upgrading from a 2021 Sleeper model-year truck to a new 2026 model. For a fleet of 100 trucks, those savings can reach $1.3 million.

Diesel Advancements

The advancements of diesel are especially important now that the Environmental Protection Agency has initiated a plan to rescind the Biden administration’s waivers granted for California’s Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus low nitrogen oxides rules. Regardless of any decisions on this issue, companies need to understand the importance of having a data-driven procurement plan in place, according to FA.

For organizations with transportation fleets, having a multi-year procurement plan is important for optimizing their equipment acquisition strategies and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). By leveraging advanced data analytics, organizations can gain valuable insights into fleet performance, maintenance patterns, and market trends, enabling them to make more informed decisions and even small adjustments to their strategy about when and how to acquire new vehicles and/or equipment types.

Smart Economic Choice

“Today’s clean diesel trucks are not just better for the environment; they’re also a smart economic choice for the trucking industry,” said FA. “According to data from the Diesel Technology Forum, the environmental impact of today’s new clean diesel trucks is significant. The organization has seen reductions of 99% in NOx emissions and 98% in particulate matter compared to older models.”

Fuel economy continues to represent a major portion of the savings through truck replacement. Based on FA’s TLDI, private fleets can save $5,941 per truck in fuel in the first year following replacement of a 2021 MY sleeper, a 14% increase in fuel economy and reduction of CO2 emissions.

“Diesel trucks are drastically different from their predecessors, offering a stronger mix of environmental responsibility and economic efficiency,” Antonellis said. “The advancements we’ve seen in diesel technology have been nothing short of remarkable, with modern trucks achieving near-zero emissions levels that were once thought impossible.”