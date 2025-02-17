Trucking industry applauds first step towards repealing CARB waivers

WASHINGTON – CARB waivers put into place by the Biden Administration are one step closer to being rolled back.

“This is not the United States of California,” said Chris Spear, American Trucking Associations president, CEO. “California should never be given the keys to set national policy and regulate America’s supply chain.”

Spear made the statement following the announcement from President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin that the waivers granted to California for its Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus NOx rules will now be submitted to Congress for review.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Trump Administration, Congress now has one more avenue available to reclaim the keys from Sacramento and restore common sense to our nation’s environmental policies,” Spear said.