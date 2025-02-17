Tenstreet acquires TextLocate

TULSA, Okla. — Tenstreet has made a huge addition by acquiring TextLocate, which specializes in driver communications for third-party logistic providers.

“This strategic combination will seamlessly enhance driver communications with new freight visibility features coupled with automation to save time, improve transparency, and remove friction for both sides of the network,” a press release issued by Tenstreet stated.

TextLocate combines chat and image capture with location, which Tenstreet says takes “driver visibility to the next level.”

The key to the collaboration is TextLocate’s driver fraud deterrence and Tenstreet’s “commitment to privacy, compliance, and security, both companies’ dedication to protecting driver data and identity ensures drivers, brokers, and carriers can rest easy.”

Tenstreet also promises that the partnership will bolster Tenstreet’s line of driver-centric efficiency and logistics tools by leveraging the Driver Pulse app, and joining forces with both TruckMap, Tenstreet’s trucking-specific navigation platform, and True Load Time, its detention-management service.

TextLocate CEO Ryan Rogers expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition.

“The inefficiencies of traditional communication methods are what drove me to create a solution that actually facilitates communication, simplifies your day, and makes it easy for drivers,” he said. “I’m beyond excited to work alongside the Tenstreet team to continue revolutionizing logistics and communications for the entire industry.”

Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet, shares Rogers’ passion.

“With its driver-first focus, TextLocate is a natural fit for Tenstreet,” Crawford said. “The combined functionality will augment communications throughout the supply chain, improving relationships and adding new efficiencies – two things we constantly strive for in product development and in our own strategic growth.”