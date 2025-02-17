2024 Snapshot shows estimated cost of losing one driver reaching $12,799

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency and People. Data. Analytics. (PDA) are releasing their 2024 Snapshot of the driver job market highlighting the issue of driver retention.

“2024 presented significant challenges for driver recruitment and retention,” said Kelley Walkup, CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency. “A freight recession, reduced demand, and high inflation strained carriers, while shifting freight volumes, regulatory changes, and supply chain disruptions added further complexity.”

Key Data Points

The snapshot report compiles key data from the past year, delivering invaluable insights and trends to help carriers successfully recruit smarter and retain better in 2025.

The driver job market became more competitive in 2024, with company driver job postings surging by 63.5% between April and December, according to a joint press release.

“With drivers applying to multiple jobs at once, carriers have to move fast and be strategic,” Walkup said. “Technology that improves speed and efficiency in the hiring process are no longer optional—they’re essential to winning in 2025.”

Driver Retention

Driver retention remained a major challenge in 2024. The estimated cost of losing just one driver reaching $12,799. Understanding the root causes of turnover became more important than ever.

“Retention is about more than just pay rates—it’s about ensuring drivers can actually earn the money they were promised,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations, PDA. “When miles drop, pay drops, and that leads to frustration.”

60% of drivers who complained about compensation in 2024 cited “lack of miles” as the biggest issue. 81.9% of job-seeking drivers said they were looking for predictable pay. Uncertain freight volumes and fluctuating miles made it difficult for many drivers to feel financially secure. The uncertainty caused drivers to look elsewhere for work. 72% of drivers who had issues with operations blamed poor communication with their fleet manager.

As the industry moves into 2025, driver recruitment and retention will continue to be shaped by economic pressures, regulatory changes and evolving driver expectations. With 21.5% of drivers saying they were waiting for the economy to improve before looking for a new job, fleets must prepare for potential shifts as market conditions change.

Both Walkup and Dismuke emphasize that staying ahead in 2025 will require carriers to optimize their recruiting and retention strategies through technology, transparency and communication.

“The data is clear,” Walkup said. “The carriers that will win in 2025 are those that prioritize new technology, communicate consistency in pay, and proactive engagement with their drivers. It’s not just about filling seats—it’s about keeping drivers happy, supported, and on the road.”

AI Technology

AI-driven technology helped carriers streamline recruiting in 2024, with tools like Lead Assist reducing cost-per-hire by 27% and Ten4 Recruiting’s Lead Conversion Specialists averaging 102 calls per day inside carrier ATS platforms to close hires faster. Social media also played a key role, with Facebook reels generating 32% of all social media driver leads, reinforcing the need for short-form video in recruitment strategies.

Regulation Changes

Regulatory shifts, including pay transparency laws in 14 states and three major cities, are changing how carriers communicate driver compensation. Keeping a close eye on evolving regulations will be critical for protecting employer brands in 2025, according to the report.

To access the full report, click here .