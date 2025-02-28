TheTrucker.com
Business

Used Class 8 truck retail sale price held steady in January

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Used Class 8 truck retail sale price held steady in January
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Used Class 8 truck retail sale price held steady in January
January used truck retail prices remain unchanged.

COLUMBUS, Ind – According to ACT Research, the used Class 8 average retail sale price was essentially flat m/m in January, at $57,371, or 0.1% higher m/m.

“On a y/y basis, prices were 2.9% lower,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Prices are expected to start transitioning to y/y growth in early 2025.”

Used Cl8 Retail Summary Heat Map January 2025 Final
Used Cl8 Retail Summary Heat Map January 2025 (Courtesy ACT Research)

“Same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales held reasonably steady to start the new year,” Tam said. “The 1.4% m/m decrease was stronger than the expected 9% seasonal contraction indicated by history. January is typically the weakest sales month of the year, running nearly 9% below average.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE