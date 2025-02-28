Used Class 8 truck retail sale price held steady in January

COLUMBUS, Ind – According to ACT Research, the used Class 8 average retail sale price was essentially flat m/m in January, at $57,371, or 0.1% higher m/m.

“On a y/y basis, prices were 2.9% lower,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Prices are expected to start transitioning to y/y growth in early 2025.”

“Same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales held reasonably steady to start the new year,” Tam said. “The 1.4% m/m decrease was stronger than the expected 9% seasonal contraction indicated by history. January is typically the weakest sales month of the year, running nearly 9% below average.”