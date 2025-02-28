CVSA’s International Roadcheck to focus on hours of regulation, tire inspections

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck is set for May 13-15 and will focus on both driver and vehicle regulations.

The International Roadcheck is a high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle and driver inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative will place over three days in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“Law enforcement personnel will inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh/inspection stations, temporary sites and mobile patrols to verify regulatory compliance,” the CVSA said in a press release. “Data from the 72 hours of International Roadcheck will be collected and the results will be released this summer.”

Each year, International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a driver violation category and a vehicle violation category. During International Roadcheck, inspectors will primarily conduct the North American Standard Level I Inspection

The check is a 37-step procedure that includes an examination of driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness. While all 37 steps will be completed, inspectors will also pay close attention to the driver’s record of duty status (RODS) and the vehicle’s tires.

Driver Focus Area

“Hours-of-service (HOS) regulations are in place to safeguard transportation safety by limiting driving hours and mandating adequate rest breaks to ensure commercial motor vehicle drivers have the opportunity to get the rest they need, thereby preventing crashes and incidents caused by fatigue,” the CVSA said.

To ensure compliance with HOS regulations, drivers must accurately reflect their times and duty statuses in their RODS.

RODS is a log that a commercial motor vehicle driver must maintain to record their driving activity. Failure to record, complete or retain the log, or knowingly falsifying logs or other related reports, is not only a driver out-of-service violation, it also makes the driver and/or carrier liable to prosecution.

During the driver portion of an inspection, inspectors check the driver’s documents, license or commercial driver’s license, medical examiner’s certificate and skill performance certificate (if applicable), record of duty status, Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse status (in the U.S.), seat belt usage, and alcohol and/or drug impairment. If an inspector identifies driver out-of-service violations, they place the driver out of service, restricting that driver from operating their vehicle.

Vehicle Focus Area

“The importance of proper tire maintenance cannot be overstated,” the CVSA said. “Tire failure while in transit is a hazard to all motorists. It is also far more expensive and time consuming for motor carriers to repair an in-transit tire failure versus proactively maintaining tire health and addressing tire issues before the vehicle is on the road.”

Inspectors will check tires’ tread depth and proper inflation. They will also be on the lookout for tire damage, such as air leaks, tread separation, cuts, bulges, sidewall damage and improper repairs.

During the vehicle portion of the Level I Inspection, inspectors ensure the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, fuel and exhaust systems, frames, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, wheels, rims, hubs and windshield wipers are compliant with applicable regulations. Inspections of motorcoaches, passenger vans and other passenger-carrying vehicles also include the examination of emergency exits, seating, and electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments.

CVSA Decals

A vehicle that successfully passes a Level I or V Inspection without any critical vehicle inspection item violations may receive a CVSA decal, which is valid for up to three months.

If out-of-service violations are found during an inspection, as outlined in the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria, the vehicle is restricted from operating until all out-of-service violations have been properly addressed.

Help from Inspectors

As part of International Roadcheck, inspectors may also be available to answer questions about tire health and violations, and to help drivers navigate the HOS regulations in their jurisdictions.

In case of inclement weather or other limiting circumstances during the three days of International Roadcheck, a jurisdiction or an inspector may opt to conduct a limited Level II Walk-Around Driver/Vehicle Inspection or Level III Driver/Credential/Administrative Inspection, instead of a Level I Inspection. Level II and III Inspections are not eligible for a CVSA decal.