Phillips launches three installation kits for REAR-VU

IRVINE, Calif. — Phillips Industries is announcing the availability of three new aftermarket installation kits for the Phillips REAR-VU Camera.

“REAR-VU helps customers manage risk, minimize backing incidents and allows commercial drivers to operate more safely,” Phillips said in a press release. “The new Phillips REAR-VU Camera installation kits are designed to meet the needs of every fleet, install easily, and run seamlessly on any Class 8 truck or trailer. The REAR-VU system delivers 170-degree video from the back of the trailer to the driver in real time, providing critical visibility to anyone operating a tractor or trailer, particularly in busy yards, at loading docks, and in urban environments.”

Double Duty

According to the release, the REAR-VU also doubles as a rearview mirror while driving, allowing drivers to see when other vehicles are overtaking or undertaking them. Event Data Recorder (EDR) capabilities of the REAR-VU replay video from any impact event affecting the truck or trailer. The downloadable 15-second video provides a playback of the incident from 7.5 seconds before to 7.5 seconds after. Drivers access real-time video from the REAR-VU Camera through the free REAR-VU app.

“Phillips latest REAR-VU firmware release includes auto-light sensitivity, a machine learning-powered enhancement that optimizes image quality in low-light conditions,” Phillips said. “This upgrade significantly improves visibility during night operations, offering drivers a clearer, more reliable view behind the trailer when lighting is limited.”

Three New Instillation Kits

REAR-VU Trailer Side Mount Antenna Kit (Part Number 78-1200) for retrofit on fleets operating box trucks or standard dry vans pulled by day cabs. This kit includes REAR-VU with a mounting bracket, directional antenna, and a side-mount installation hardware kit. The average installation time for the side mount kit is 15-20 minutes.

(Part Number 78-1200) for retrofit on fleets operating box trucks or standard dry vans pulled by day cabs. This kit includes REAR-VU with a mounting bracket, directional antenna, and a side-mount installation hardware kit. The average installation time for the side mount kit is 15-20 minutes. REAR-VU Trailer Nose Mount Antenna Kit (Part Number 78-1201) for retrofit on fleets running sleeper cabs and/or operating reefers or specialty trailers. This kit is easy to install in the trailer roof seam using the specially designed (and included) retaining clips. The placement minimizes signal interference by placing the antenna away from obstacles that impede the camera’s Wi-Fi signal. It includes REAR-VU with a mounting bracket, nose antenna, extended cable, and an installation kit. The average installation time is 30-50 minutes, depending on available shop equipment.

(Part Number 78-1201) for retrofit on fleets running sleeper cabs and/or operating reefers or specialty trailers. This kit is easy to install in the trailer roof seam using the specially designed (and included) retaining clips. The placement minimizes signal interference by placing the antenna away from obstacles that impede the camera’s Wi-Fi signal. It includes REAR-VU with a mounting bracket, nose antenna, extended cable, and an installation kit. The average installation time is 30-50 minutes, depending on available shop equipment. REAR-VU Truck Mount Kit (Part Number 78-1202) for mounting on the back of cab allows for simplified alignment of the truck/trailer during coupling maneuvers and when preventing trailer nose damage from fifth-wheel impact. It is also helpful for rear visibility while deadheading. The kit includes REAR-VU with back-of-cab mounting bracket, omni-directional antenna, and installation hardware kit. The average installation time is 15-20 minutes.

“Phillips’ trailer OEM-specific installation kits can be developed for trailers, chassis, and other applications as needed to facilitate the individual OEM’s manufacturing process,” Phillips said. “Service/Replacement kits have also been developed for unique installation requirements and/or service needs.”

According to the release, all Phillips REAR-VU installation kits carry a one-year warranty, weigh less than one pound, and can operate from -40C to +70C. Other specifications include 9-36 VDC input voltage, ingress protection IP67/IP69K, compliance with FCC, IC, and NOM; light output meets FMVSS108 requirements for marker lights.