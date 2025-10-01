Super Dispatch launches instant transfer payment solution for auto transport industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Super Dispatch is unveiling Instant Transfer, an embedded real-time payment solution for auto transport carriers.

“Cash flow is the lifeblood of small carriers, and for too long, the industry has accepted unnecessary delays as normal,” said Matt Bradley, CEO, Super Dispatch. “Instant Transfer changes that. It offers a choice to carriers who want to get paid faster than ever before, including on weekends, holidays and late at night when the bank isn’t open.”

Making Funds Available 24/7

Instant Transfer enables verified carriers to receive funds from shipper-initiated payments in seconds — 24/7/365, including nights, weekends and holidays.

“Delayed payments have long strained the $10.1 billion auto transport industry, where small carriers and owner-operators routinely wait days for funds,” Super Dispatch said. “Instant Transfer eliminates the wait and improves cash flow. In the U.S. shipping market, most carriers, especially small carriers and owner-operators, typically wait two to five days, or longer, to receive payment. With Instant Transfer, Super Dispatch provides a new method for carriers to get paid immediately.”

Key Features

With Instant Transfer, for any shipper-initiated payment on qualified loads, a carrier can now:

Get paid immediately.

Get paid 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including on weekends and holidays.

Receive payments securely into bank accounts.

Use payments to cover fuel, payroll and other expenses that can’t wait.

Improving Cash Flow Management

“Instant Transfer has improved our cash flow management,” said Luis Cedeno, Owner of Pagans Transportation LLC. “Instead of waiting days for payments and worrying about covering fuel costs, we can now handle expenses immediately and stay on the road.”

This launch is part of Super Dispatch’s broader mission to make vehicle logistics smarter, faster, and more transparent, from load booking to delivery to payout, according to the release.

“Instant Transfer is one way that carriers can get paid faster and I’m excited about the initial demand we’ve seen from carriers,” Bradley said. “We will continue to innovate here and want to make it as easy as possible for carriers, shippers, and brokers to move cars and money.”