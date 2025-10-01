DAT Freight & Analytics updates DAT One load board

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics is releasing significant updates to its DAT One load board to help carriers find quality loads quickly, negotiate better rates with fresher market data and feel confident they are connecting with freight brokers they can trust.

“Carriers want to work faster, smarter, and with confidence that they’re connecting with quality partners,” said Christian Greiner, DAT senior director, carrier segment growth. “These updates give carriers tools to spend less time searching, more time hauling, and greater leverage when they negotiate rates. They deliver real value for carriers and reinforce our commitment to drive trust in the marketplace.”

Save Time with Prefer and Block

“DAT One Pro subscribers can now mark broker offices as ‘preferred’ or ‘blocked’ and zero in on brokers that matter most instead of wasting time sorting through unwanted results,” DAT said.

Negotiate with Fresher, Verified Rate Data

Rate information on DAT One now updates more frequently across all subscription levels:

DAT One Enhanced: 15-day rate averages (previously 30 days).

DAT One Pro: 7-day rate averages (previously 15 days).

DAT One Select & DAT One Office: Best-available averages (previously 15 days).

“Rates are powered by RateView, DAT’s database of more than $1 trillion in verified freight transactions,” DAT said. “With fresher benchmarks, carriers can approach negotiations knowing they have the latest market rates, helping them negotiate pricing with confidence.”

Target High-Volume Brokers with LaneMakers

“The LaneMakers feature in DAT One can identify the 20 most active freight brokers posting loads on a given lane, complete with credit scores and company profiles,” DAT said. “It helps carriers find loads fast by targeting brokers who consistently post on their preferred lanes.”

More Load Categories

“DAT One now has eight additional equipment categories, including Sprinter-style cargo vans, box trucks and power-only loads for specialized trucking equipment,” DAT said. “Carriers running specialized equipment can hone in on loads faster.”