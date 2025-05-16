DAT Freight & Analytics acquires Outgo

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics is announcing its acquisition Outgo Inc., adding fast, transparent payments to the industry’s largest freight marketplace.

“Cash flow is the lifeblood of small carriers, and at the heart of any great high-trust marketplace is the payment connection between the buyer and seller,” said Jeff Clementz, CEO, president of DAT. “Outgo sets the industry standard for funding speed, transparency, and flexibility.”

Outgo is a financial technology company and factoring service that automates invoice payments and other back-office functions for trucking companies. The acquisition reinforces DAT’s commitment to helping freight carriers find the best loads, book them quickly, and get paid almost instantly—all in one place, according to a DAT press release.

Outgo Automation

Outgo automates broker setup, invoicing, factoring, and collections without long-term contracts or minimums. It commits to settling approved unpaid invoices within four hours, with many processed in as little as 15 to 90 minutes.

Going forward, carriers on DAT One will have access to Outgo’s AI-powered payment services. Any load posted to the DAT network with a blue checkmark is approved for factoring, so carriers can feel assured that they’ll get paid quickly.

“Acquiring Outgo paves the way for DAT to embed payments and financial services into our DAT One freight platform,” Clementz said. “We can bring more value to our customers and build on our position as the industry’s most trusted marketplace by offering a smarter, faster path to payment that’s fully integrated into the customer’s workflow.”

Transforming Carrier Payments

“We’re relentlessly focused on transforming how carriers get paid so it’s faster, more flexible, and puts them in control of their finances,” said Marcus Womack, CEO, co-founder of Outgo. “Joining a company with the reputation and trust that DAT has earned will allow us to continue to develop payment innovations at a greater scale for the benefit of both carriers and brokers.”

Outgo was launched in 2022 by senior leaders from transportation technology companies, including Uber and Convoy. IT will operate from its Seattle office as a distinct service within DAT, with Womack joining the DAT executive team.

Outgo will continue to provide customer support through multiple channels, with user-friendly tools both on the web and on its app.

“By combining the Outgo team’s deep payments expertise with DAT’s award-winning customer support and freight match knowledge, customers can get the support they need to find work and get paid, all in one platform,” Womack said.