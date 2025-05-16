Register now for the 2025 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is announcing registration is now open for the 2025 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition set for October 25-28 in San Diego, Calif.

“Get ready to be inspired by the best in the business at trucking’s foremost event for policy and strategy,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “MCE brings together trucking’s preeminent thinkers and leaders to successfully navigate our industry’s top issues. With the change in administration and Congress this year, ATA has already racked up a number of wins on our priorities. When we convene in San Diego, we will have a chance to reflect on those successes and identify opportunities to continue our momentum. At MCE, our members will chart the course to a bright future.”

A United Front

This year’s event, themed “A United Front: Driving Policy in a New Era,” will take place at the San Diego Convention Center.

According to an ATA press release, attendees of MCE can benefit through:

Networking with industry leaders, peers, and experts, which can build connections that shape the trajectory of businesses and careers.

Problem-solving by collaborating on innovative solutions to industry challenges.

Discussion about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the transportation industry.

Keynote speakers that provide valuable insights and promise to enrich our event with a wealth of expertise.

Solutions to drive efficiency and profitability via cutting-edge technology and equipment on display in the MCE Exhibit Hall.

Entertainment with a night of celebration to cap an extraordinary week.

“MCE is a can’t-miss event for every professional engaged in the trucking industry,” said Dennis Dellinger, ATA chairman . “The insightful updates from experts at policy sessions, the illuminating conversations that take place at the networking events, and the innovations showcased on the exhibit floor offer unparallelled opportunities for careers and businesses to advance. The depth of the content and breadth of the subjects covered set the standard for trucking industry conferences. I encourage my peers to take advantage of all that MCE has to offer, and I look forward to reconnecting in San Diego.”

For more information or to register, visit mce.trucking.org.