American Logistics Aid Network announces new board members

By Dana Guthrie -
ALAN adds new board members. From left, Lara Kelly Marc Blubaugh and Kalyn Howard. (Photo courtesy ALAN)

LAKELAND, Fla. — The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is announcing new additions to its board of directors.

“A humanitarian organization can only be as strong and successful as the leaders behind it, which is why we’re elated to welcome Kalyn, Lara, and Marc to our board – all while also offering our thanks to our retiring board members Mark Cabrera, Penelope Menzies, Natalie Putnam, Elijah Ray, Richard Sharpe and Roger Woody,” said Robert O. Martichenko, ALAN board chair. “We’re delighted that each of these extraordinary professionals said yes, and we’re looking forward to the new energy and ideas they’ll bring to the ALAN team.”

The new board members include:

  • Marc Blubaugh, partner and co-chair of the Transportation and Logistics Practice Group at the law firm of Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff.
  • Dr. Kalyn M. Howard, a major in the U.S. Air Force and Assistant Professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
  • Lara Kelly, vice president business excellence at Saddle Creek Logistics Services.

They join returning board members Robert O. Martichenko, Mark E. Richards, Michael Gardner, Brent Hutto, Stacey Kobayashi, Mary Long and Tim Osmulski in forming the core of ALAN’s leadership team for 2025.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

