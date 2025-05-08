ALAN launches 2025 Humanitarian Logistics Awards nominations

LAKELAND, Fla. — The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is opening nominations for its ninth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards, and it’s asking for your help in identifying some of this year’s most deserving honorees.

“Humanitarian relief wouldn’t happen without the facilitation and support of the supply chain community,” said Kathy Fulton, executive director. “These awards were created to shine a light on that generosity. While we at ALAN know a lot about what many organizations and individuals are doing to support disaster relief efforts, there are still many others whose life-changing work we won’t be made aware of – and able to honor – unless someone takes the time to nominate them.”

Nominations (including self-nominations) can be made via ALAN’s nomination website between now and June 30. Winners will be announced this fall at ALAN’s 20th anniversary celebration during the annual CSCMP EDGE Conference.

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards are open to any supply chain professional, academic, organization or department. They are awarded in four key categories, each of which can have multiple honorees:

Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief.

Employee Engagement.

Research/Academic Achievement.

Lifetime Achievement.

For a full list of rules and nomination criteria for the ALAN 2025 Humanitarian Logistics Awards, visit www.alanaid.org/nomination-info.