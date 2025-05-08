Led by lower reefer demand, spot load posts declined across all three equipment types

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The number of posted loads on DAT One slipped to 2.19 million, down 4.2% week over week, mainly on lower demand for reefer capacity.

“Truck posts fell to 249,599, down 3.7% week over week and 36% year over year,” DAT said. “We continue to monitor cargo traffic at West Coast ports, where container ship arrivals are expected to be substantially lower this week.”

Dry Vans

▼ Van loads: 837,218, down 3.3% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 174,486, down 4.7%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.62 net fuel, up 1 cent

Reefers

▼ Reefer loads: 396,867, down 11.8% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 45,322, down 4.9%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.92 net fuel, up 2 cents

Flatbeds

▼ Flatbed loads: 956,165, down 1.4% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 29,791, up 4.9%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.16 net fuel, down 1 cent

Reefer Load-Posts

“Reefer load-post volumes uncharacteristically dropped last week at a time when they typically start to increase, especially at month-end when shippers clear their loading docks of inventory,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “Lower load and equipment posts resulted in a national average reefer load-to-truck ratio of 8.8, a 7% dip compared to the previous week.”

According to Croke, expect refrigerated truckload volumes from southern Florida to surge, with floral shipments moving out of Miami ahead of Mother’s Day. This week, Miami will be a hot market as shippers rush to fill last-minute orders, especially on the Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth lanes. Last year, loads from Miami to Atlanta paid carriers an average of $2.64 a mile and rose $1.18 in the two weeks leading up to Mother’s Day.

CVSA International Roadcheck

“The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck is May 13-15. International Roadcheck is an annual three-day, high-visibility, high-volume commercial vehicle and driver inspection blitz in Canada, Mexico and the United States,” Croke said. “Inspectors will focus on two critical areas: tires and records of duty status (e.g., hours-of-service compliance). It’s not unusual to see capacity tighten during this event, with some truckers wanting to avoid enforcement exposure and inspection-related delays.”