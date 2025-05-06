TheTrucker.com
Don’t forget CVSA’s International Roadcheck May 13-15

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Roadcheck is set for May 13-15, 2025. (Courtesy: CVSA)

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2025 International Roadcheck is just round the corner. Are you ready to pass inspection?

The dates and focus areas of this annual commercial vehicle enforcement event, which takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico May 13-15 this year, were announced by CVSA in late February.

During International Roadcheck, inspectors will primarily conduct the North American Standard Level I Inspection, a 37-step procedure that includes an examination of driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness. While all 37 steps will be completed, as usual, inspectors will also pay close attention to the driver’s record of duty status (RODS) and the vehicle’s tires.

Driver Focus

During roadside inspections, drivers’ RODS will need to accurately reflect their hours of service (HOS). Failure to do so will result in a driver being placed out of service (OOS) — and it could even make the driver and/or motor carrier liable to prosecution.

During the driver portion of an inspection, inspectors check the driver’s documents, license or commercial driver’s license, medical examiner’s certificate and skill performance certificate (if applicable), record of duty status, Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse status (in the U.S.), seat belt usage and alcohol and/or drug impairment.

Vehicle Focus

Tires will be the focus area during the vehicle portion of inspection; inspectors will check tires’ tread depth and proper inflation. They’ll also be on the lookout for tire damage, such as air leaks, tread separation, cuts, bulges, sidewall damage and improper repairs.

During the vehicle portion of a Level I Inspection, inspectors ensure the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, fuel and exhaust systems, frames, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, wheels, rims, hubs, and windshield wipers are compliant with applicable regulations. Inspections of motorcoaches, passenger vans and other passenger-carrying vehicles also include the examination of emergency exits, seating, and electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments.

For detailed information and criteria for each level of inspection, click here.

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

Linda Garner-Bunch
