Miles for Veterans: Trucking industry invited to participate in Route 66 virtual challenge

Rolling Strong Wellness, in partnership with Waypoint Vets, is preparing to kick off the Miles for Veterans: Waypoint Vets Route 66 Virtual Route Challenge.

In addition to honoring U.S. military veterans and celebrating the historical significance of Route 66, the virtual 2,200-mile walking/running challenge is designed to promote health and wellness for the nation as a whole — and members of the trucking industry in particular.

The challenge kicks off May 22, 2025, and continues through March 1, 2026. Registration is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Route 66, veterans and the trucking industry

Route 66, often referred to as the “Main Street of America,” has a rich history that’s intertwined with both the trucking industry and military service. Established in 1926, this iconic highway served as a vital artery for commerce, connecting communities and facilitating the movement of goods across the country.

Many veterans have found careers in the trucking industry after leaving the service. In fact, it’s estimated that 18 million U.S. veterans are truck drivers, embodying the spirit of resilience and dedication — and contributing to an industry that forms the backbone of the nation’s economy.

Inspired by this connection between Route 66, trucking and military veterans, Steve Kane, president of Rolling Strong, conceived the idea for a virtual walk/run challenge that will not only encourage physical activity for participants from all walks of life, but also will raise funds for Waypoint Vets.

“Route 66 represents freedom, adventure and the spirit of America,” said Kane. “By participating in this challenge, we honor and support our veterans as well as the unique connections to the transportation industry, all while helping participants to take charge of your health.”

About the virtual challenge

Participants in the Miles for Veterans: Waypoint Vets Route 66 Virtual Route Challenge will embark on a journey that highlights key historical landmarks along the route, celebrating the contributions of those who have served the nation while also promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The challenge will take place over a period of more than nine months — from May 22, 2025, through March 1, 2025. This will allow participants to walk or run at their own pace while logging their miles and sharing their journeys on social media using the hashtag #M4V.

The challenge is also supported by FIT DRIVERS. Founder Bob Perry, aka “The Trucker Trainer,” has made it his mission to help bring awareness to the importance of health, fitness and wellness to all areas of the trucking industry.

“Supporting Waypoint Vets’ mission is an honor,” Perry said. “Sarah Lee’s dedication is unwavering. Miles for Veterans aligns with the trucking industry. After all, 10 % of CDL drivers are veterans.”

Founded by Army combat veteran Sgt. Sarah Lee, Waypoint Vets is a nonprofit organization that provides adventure experiences designed to empower veterans, allowing them to reconnect with themselves and each other.

These experiences are facilitated by mental health experts, professional guides and volunteer peer support, offering unique opportunities for healing and personal growth. By participating in these adventures, and through the Waypoint Vets aftercare program, veterans can share their stories, find support, and build a lasting sense of belonging in a safe and understanding environment.

“We as veterans are deserving and capable of great things, and we have an obligation to our Fallen and each other to keep fighting the war inside,” Lee said. “Waypoint Vets experiences are in high demand, and Miles for Veterans will help solidify our goals for growth, ultimately making a dent in our staggering wait list.”

Rolling Strong Wellness is dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the trucking industry and beyond, working to help people prioritize both physical and mental well-being though various programs and initiatives.

“It’s humbling to partner with like-minded, like-hearted partners like Rolling Strong, Steve Kane, and Bob Perry, who are passionate about helping us help vets,” Lee said.

Join the cause

As these groups raise funds to sponsor veterans, allowing them to participate in Waypoint Vets’ life-changing adventures, challenges and journeys, they are calling on members of the trucking industry to help.

By joining in, you can honor veterans’ military service and make a profound difference in their lives, helping them rediscover joy, purpose and a sense of belonging.

To register for the Miles for Veterans: Waypoint Vets Route 66 Virtual Route Challenge or find out about sponsorship opportunities, visit miles4vets.rollingstrong.com