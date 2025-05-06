TheTrucker.com
Hendrickson and Voith announce strategic partnership

By Dana Guthrie -
Hendrickson and Voith announce strategic partnership to drive electric innovation in the commercial vehicle industry.

WOODRIDGE, Ill — Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems and Voith US Inc. are announcing a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging their respective areas of expertise to develop new product technologies for the commercial vehicle industry.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in our commitment to innovation and sustainability within the commercial vehicle industry,” said Matt Joy, CEO, Hendrickson. “By combining our strengths, we aim to deliver groundbreaking technologies that will shape the future of transportation.”

According to a join media release, the partnership is set to drive significant advancements in the rapidly growing electric and zero emission vehicle space.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hendrickson,” said Dr. Gregor Wiche, CEO of division commercial vehicles at Voith. “This partnership allows us to harness our collective expertise and drive forward the development of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

